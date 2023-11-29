﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China up 8.35% in Oct from Sept

Wednesday, 29 November 2023 11:07:57 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-October period this year, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of coking coal, metallurgical coke, domestic production iron ore fines, import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap decreased by 19.75 percent, 23.74 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.47 percent and 16.07 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In October alone, the weighted-average purchase costs of coking coal, metallurgical coke, Chinese domestic production iron ore fines (dry basis) and import iron ore fines rose by 8.35 percent, 6.47 percent, 1.81 percent, and 3.36 percent month on month, respectively, though the weighted-average purchase cost of ferrous scrap decreased by 1.44 percent month on month.


Tags: Coking Coal Scrap Met Coke Iron Ore Raw Mat China Far East 

Similar articles

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China down 20.31% in January-August

28 Sep | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China up 24.91 percent in 2022

03 Feb | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China up 38.08 percent in Jan-Oct

29 Nov | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal and and met coke purchase costs decline in August

29 Sep | Steel News

CISA: Purchasing cost of coking coal in China down 5.14 percent in July

08 Sep | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China up 76.6 percent in H1

28 Jul | Steel News

Import iron ore fines purchase costs in China up 10.2% in Feb from Jan

30 Mar | Steel News

North American transportation sails into a mostly smooth summer

27 Jun | Steel Matters

Ferrosilicon prices in local Chinese market - week 48. 2023

29 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China CRC prices indicate further rises despite lower futures prices

29 Nov | Flats and Slab