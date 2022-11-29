﻿
CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China up 38.08 percent in Jan-Oct

Tuesday, 29 November 2022 11:53:59 (GMT+3)
       

In the January-October period this year, the weighted average purchase costs in China of coking coal, metallurgical coke, domestic production iron ore fines, import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap increased by 38.08 percent, rose by 7.54 percent, declined by 26.47 percent, declined by 26.43 percent and moved down by 2.33 percent, respectively, year on year, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In October this year, the weighted average purchasing costs of coking coal, metallurgical coke and import fine ores rose by 3.28 percent, 2.33 percent and 9.73 percent, respectively, though the weighted average purchase costs of Chinese domestic production fine ores and scrap declined by 0.49 percent and 2.34 percent, respectively, all month on month.


