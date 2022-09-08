CISA: Purchasing cost of coking coal in China down 5.14 percent in July

Thursday, 08 September 2022 10:57:42 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In July this year, the weighted average purchasing cost of coking coal in China decreased by 5.14 percent, that of metallurgical coke declined by 10.15 percent, that of Chinese domestic production fine ores declined by 9.87 percent, and the weighted average purchasing cost of import fine ores decreased by 5.33 percent, while the weighted-average purchasing cost of scrap declined by 14.3 percent, year on year, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In the January-July period this year, the weighted average purchasing costs of coking coal, metallurgical coke and scrap rose by 70.93 percent, 25.86 percent and 4.46 percent, while the purchase costs of Chinese domestic production fine ores and import fine ores declined by 24.49 percent and 26.33 percent, year on year, respectively.