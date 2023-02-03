﻿
CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China up 24.91 percent in 2022

Friday, 03 February 2023 14:19:25 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In 2022, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of coking coal, metallurgical coke, domestic production iron ore fines, import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap increased by 24.91 percent, rose by 2.19 percent, declined by 26.06 percent, declined by 24.16 percent and edged down by 4.67 percent, respectively, year on year, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In December last year, the weighted-average purchase costs of coking coal, metallurgical coke, import fine iron ores and scrap rose by 1.82 percent, 4.24 percent, 3.94 percent and 4.29 percent, respectively, though the weighted-average purchase cost of Chinese domestic production fine iron ores (dry basis) declined by 1.2 percent, all month on month.


