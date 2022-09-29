CISA: Coking coal and and met coke purchase costs decline in August

Thursday, 29 September 2022 12:01:00 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In August this year, in China weighted average purchase costs decreased by 8.18 percent for coking coal, by 10.13 percent for metallurgical coke, by 3.34 percent for Chinese domestic production fine ores, by 8.2 percent for import fine ores, and by 3.51 percent for steel scrap, year on year, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In the January-August period this year, the weighted average purchasing costs of coking coal, metallurgical coke and scrap rose by 62.54 percent, 21.38 percent and 1.85 percent, respectively, while the weighted average purchase costs of Chinese domestic production fine ores and import fine ores declined by 26.4 percent and 27.85 percent, respectively, all year on year.