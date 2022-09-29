﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CISA: Coking coal and and met coke purchase costs decline in August

Thursday, 29 September 2022 12:01:00 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In August this year, in China weighted average purchase costs decreased by 8.18 percent for coking coal, by 10.13 percent for metallurgical coke, by 3.34 percent for Chinese domestic production fine ores, by 8.2 percent for import fine ores, and by 3.51 percent for steel scrap, year on year, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In the January-August period this year, the weighted average purchasing costs of coking coal, metallurgical coke and scrap rose by 62.54 percent, 21.38 percent and 1.85 percent, respectively, while the weighted average purchase costs of Chinese domestic production fine ores and import fine ores declined by 26.4 percent and 27.85 percent, respectively, all year on year.


Tags: Iron Ore Scrap Coking Coal Met Coke Raw Mat China Far East 

Similar articles

CISA: Purchasing cost of coking coal in China down 5.14 percent in July

08 Sep | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China up 76.6 percent in H1

28 Jul | Steel News

Import iron ore fines purchase costs in China up 10.2% in Feb from Jan

30 Mar | Steel News

North American transportation sails into a mostly smooth summer

27 Jun | Steel Matters

Iron ore prices up from previous day, but down week week amid demand concerns

29 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China wire rod prices down further, attract demand in SE Asia

29 Sep | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese pipe prices stable trend sideways or down slightly

29 Sep | Tube and Pipe

Ex-China HDG prices decline, though local market sees slight rises

29 Sep | Flats and Slab

Taigang Stainless Steel to increase investment in Xinhai Industrial by RMB 1.74879 billion

29 Sep | Steel News

Chinese domestic stainless steel prices move down

29 Sep | Flats and Slab