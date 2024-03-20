China’s coke exports up 20.5 percent in January-February

Wednesday, 20 March 2024 10:46:13 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-February period this year, China’s metallurgical coke exports amounted to 1.51 million mt, increasing by 20.5 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities.

In February alone, China’s coke exports totaled 670,000 mt, up 21.1 percent year on year, while down 20.24 percent month on month.

In the first two months this year, China’s coal exports reached 1.01 million mt, up 64.5 percent year on year. In February alone, China’s coal exports amounted to 230,000 mt, down 9.3 percent year on year, while decreasing by 70.89 percent month on month.