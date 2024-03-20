﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s coke exports up 20.5 percent in January-February

Wednesday, 20 March 2024 10:46:13 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-February period this year, China’s metallurgical coke exports amounted to 1.51 million mt, increasing by 20.5 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities.

In February alone, China’s coke exports totaled 670,000 mt, up 21.1 percent year on year, while down 20.24 percent month on month.

In the first two months this year, China’s coal exports reached 1.01 million mt, up 64.5 percent year on year. In February alone, China’s coal exports amounted to 230,000 mt, down 9.3 percent year on year, while decreasing by 70.89 percent month on month.


Tags: Met Coke Raw Mat China Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Local coke prices in China decline, further cuts expected

15 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s DMZ posts lower finished steel output for February

12 Mar | Steel News

Chinese coking coal market goes down, export coke follows

08 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine's Zaporizhkoks posts higher coke output for February

07 Mar | Steel News

Local coke prices in China continue to move down

01 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China down 11.21 percent in January

29 Feb | Steel News

Local coke prices in China soften amid slow demand, but outlook not so bad

23 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China remain unchanged amid stable demand

02 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China down 18.75 percent in 2023

31 Jan | Steel News

Shanxi Coking expects net profit to decline by 46.79-52.99 percent in 2023

29 Jan | Steel News