China’s coke exports increase by 22.6 percent in Q1

Friday, 19 April 2024 10:06:56 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-March period this year, China’s metallurgical coke exports amounted to 2.41 million mt, increasing by 22.6 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities.

In March alone, China’s coke exports totaled 900,000 mt, up 26.3 percent year on year, while rising by 34.3 percent month on month.

In the first three months this year, China’s coal exports reached 1.39 million mt, up 57.5 percent year on year. In March alone, China’s coal exports amounted to 380,000 mt, up 41.3 percent year on year, while rising by 65.2 percent month on month.