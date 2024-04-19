﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s coke exports increase by 22.6 percent in Q1

Friday, 19 April 2024 10:06:56 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-March period this year, China’s metallurgical coke exports amounted to 2.41 million mt, increasing by 22.6 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities.

In March alone, China’s coke exports totaled 900,000 mt, up 26.3 percent year on year, while rising by 34.3 percent month on month.

In the first three months this year, China’s coal exports reached 1.39 million mt, up 57.5 percent year on year. In March alone, China’s coal exports amounted to 380,000 mt, up 41.3 percent year on year, while rising by 65.2 percent month on month.


Tags: Met Coke Raw Mat China Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Local coke prices in China rise, second round of increases awaited

19 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China fall further amid low demand

29 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China down 9.86% in Jan-Feb

28 Mar | Steel News

Local coke prices in China fall again, decline likely to halt next week

22 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih posts lower pig iron output due to Russia’s attacks on energy infrastructure

21 Mar | Steel News

China’s coke exports up 20.5 percent in January-February

20 Mar | Steel News

Local coke prices in China decline, further cuts expected

15 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s DMZ posts lower finished steel output for February

12 Mar | Steel News

Chinese coking coal market goes down, export coke follows

08 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine's Zaporizhkoks posts higher coke output for February

07 Mar | Steel News