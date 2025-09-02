Ternium achieves reduction of coke consumption in Brazilian plant

Ternium has successfully reduced coke consumption at its Rio de Janeiro facility. The plant achieved a fuel rate reduction of five kilograms per metric ton of hot metal produced, resulting in annual savings of 14,600 metric tons of coke for a production capacity of 2.92 million mt of hot metal.

This advancement enables the facility to decrease CO₂ emissions by 130 mt daily, equating to 47,450 mt less CO₂ emitted annually. The optimization was made possible through the implementation of Paul Wurth BFXpert, an integrated process control system designed for blast furnace operation.

SMS Brazil, the parent company of Paul Wurth Brazil, notes that Brazil leads G20 countries in renewable energy usage, with 89 percent of its electricity generated from hydroelectric, wind, solar, or bioenergy sources. This positions Brazil as a favorable location to produce green steel.