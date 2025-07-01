India extends quantitative restrictions on met coke imports

The Indian government has extended import curbs on low-ash metallurgical coke, a steelmaking raw material, for six months starting from July, according to a government notification on Tuesday, July 1.

The country-specific quantitative restrictions aggregating at 1.4 milion mt will remain in force from July 1 to December 31, the notification said.

The country-specific quantitative limits on imports are Australia - 51,276 mt, China - 78,646 mt, Japan - 209,000 mt, Russia - 89,182 mt, Singapore - 46,478 mt and the UK - 76 mt.

These imports are also subject to further restrictions and permitted only through electronic data interchange ports to facilitate real time monitoring of import quotas.