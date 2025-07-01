 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India...

India extends quantitative restrictions on met coke imports

Tuesday, 01 July 2025 09:51:06 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

The Indian government has extended import curbs on low-ash metallurgical coke, a steelmaking raw material, for six months starting from July, according to a government notification on Tuesday, July 1.

The country-specific quantitative restrictions aggregating at 1.4 milion mt will remain in force from July 1 to December 31, the notification said.

The country-specific quantitative limits on imports are Australia - 51,276 mt, China - 78,646 mt, Japan - 209,000 mt, Russia - 89,182 mt, Singapore - 46,478 mt and the UK - 76 mt.

These imports are also subject to further restrictions and permitted only through electronic data interchange ports to facilitate real time monitoring of import quotas.


Tags: Met Coke Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Mood in Chinese coke market still negative despite recent output cuts

27 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Second round of local coke price cuts implemented in China, more cuts awaited

30 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke market in China enters downtrend

16 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Poland’s JSW commissions new coke oven battery

13 May | Steel News

Local coke in China remain stable, hopes for increase replaced by negative expectations

09 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

British Steel to keep BFs running with raw material deliveries

29 Apr | Steel News

Local coke prices in China stable, but producers plan second round of price hikes

25 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China increase after 11 successive declines

18 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian government permits JSW Steel to import LAM coke from Indonesia in excess of import restrictions

17 Apr | Steel News

China’s coke output increases by 2.4 percent in Q1

17 Apr | Steel News