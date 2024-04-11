Kametstal completes overhaul of blast furnace No. 9

Thursday, 11 April 2024 10:05:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Kametstal Iron and Steel Works, a subsidiary of Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest, has announced that it has completed the repair works of its blast furnace No. 9 ahead of its schedule.

As part of the repair works, the company has replaced a lot of equipment including furnace refractories and heat exchangers. With the help of the project, Kametstal has managed to increase productivity and has contributed to the environmental protection.

The company started overhauling the furnace in question in early March, as SteelOrbis reported previously.