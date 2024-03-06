﻿
Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases its output in Jan-Feb

Wednesday, 06 March 2024 14:44:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for February and the first two months of this year.

In February, Zaporizhstal produced 248,800 mt of pig iron, 235,400 mt of crude steel and 198,500 mt of finished steel, rising by 98.7 percent, by 97.2 percent and by 99.3 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-February period of this year, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output amounted to 512,300 mt, up by 75.7 percent year on year, while its crude steel and finished steel production totaled 471,100 mt and 395,300 mt, respectively, moving up by 125.2 percent and by 126.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


