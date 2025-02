Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for January this year.

Accordingly, in January Zaporizhstal produced 287,700 mt of pig iron, 243,000 mt of crude steel and 215,000 mt of finished steel, rising by 10.2 percent, by 3.4 percent and by 9.7 percent year on year, respectively.

In 2024, Zaporizhstal produced 3.1 million mt of pig iron and 2.9 million mt of crude steel, and shipped over 2.4 million mt of rolled products.