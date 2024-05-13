Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal sees higher pig iron and crude steel outputs in Jan-Apr

Monday, 13 May 2024 11:57:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for April and the first four months of this year.

In the given month, Zaporizhstal produced 265,000 mt of pig iron, 278,400 mt of crude steel and 229,400 mt of finished steel, rising by 14.3 percent, by 10.1 percent and by 11.8 percent year on year, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the January-April period of this year, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output amounted to 1.05 million mt, up by 46.4 percent year on year, while its crude steel and finished steel production totaled 1.01 million mt and 884,800 mt, respectively, moving up by 56.2 percent and by 59.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis.