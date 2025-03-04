 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Ukraine’s...

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases its output in Jan-Feb

Tuesday, 04 March 2025 10:52:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for February and the first two months of 2025.

In February, Zaporizhstal produced 265,400 mt of pig iron, 235,300 mt of crude steel and 195,700 mt of finished steel, up by 6.7 percent, down by 0.1 percent and down by 1.4 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-February period of this year, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output amounted to 553,100 mt, up by 7.9 percent year on year, while its crude steel and finished steel production totaled 478,300 mt and 413,300 mt, respectively, moving up by 1.5 percent and by 4.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Crude Steel Pig Iron Raw Mat Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Metinvest Zaporizhstal 

Similar articles

German crude steel output down 12.7 percent in January

26 Feb | Steel News

Russia’s Mechel posts net loss for 2024, mostly lower outputs and sales

24 Feb | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 6.6 percent in January

21 Feb | Steel News

Metinvest reports higher crude steel and pig iron output for 2024

14 Feb | Steel News

Ukraine reports 7.2 percent rise in pig iron output for January

11 Feb | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher output for January

05 Feb | Steel News

Russia’s MMK posts weaker output and sales for 2024

29 Jan | Steel News

German Steel Federation: Outlook for 2025 remains weak, government needs to act immediately to protect industry

23 Jan | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.4 percent in 2024

23 Jan | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih reports higher output for 2024 despite challenges

22 Jan | Steel News