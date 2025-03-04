Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases its output in Jan-Feb

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for February and the first two months of 2025.

In February, Zaporizhstal produced 265,400 mt of pig iron, 235,300 mt of crude steel and 195,700 mt of finished steel, up by 6.7 percent, down by 0.1 percent and down by 1.4 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-February period of this year, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output amounted to 553,100 mt, up by 7.9 percent year on year, while its crude steel and finished steel production totaled 478,300 mt and 413,300 mt, respectively, moving up by 1.5 percent and by 4.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis.