Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal repairs continuous pickling unit No. 4

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced that it has completed repair works at its continuous pickling unit No. 4 at its cold rolling shop.

Accordingly, the company has replaced the vital equipment of the continuous pickling unit in order to prevent downtime of the unit and ensure stable operation.

Meanwhile, Zaporizhstal has announced its production results for July and the January-July period of this year.

In the given month, the company produced 261,900 mt of pig iron, 250,800 mt of crude steel and 202,000 mt of finished steel, remaining virtually unchanged, rising by 4.2 percent and increasing by three percent year on year, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the first seven months of the year, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output amounted to 1.79 million mt, up by 27.1 percent year on year, while its crude steel and finished steel production totaled 1.74 million mt and 1.44 million mt, respectively, moving up by 37.9 percent and by 38.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis.