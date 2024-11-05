Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal reports higher outputs for January-October

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for October and the January-October period of this year.

In the given month, the company produced 264,500 mt of pig iron, 241,300 mt of crude steel and 172,200 mt of finished steel, declining by one percent, by four percent and by 17.4 percent year on year, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the first 10 months of the year, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output amounted to 2.56 million mt, up by 17.0 percent year on year, while its crude steel and finished steel production totaled 2.42 million mt and 2 million mt, respectively, moving up by 21.1 percent and by 21.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis.