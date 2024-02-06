Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases its output in January

Tuesday, 06 February 2024 11:22:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for January this year.

Accordingly, in January Zaporizhstal produced 261,000 mt of pig iron, 235,500 mt of crude steel and 196,000 mt of finished steel, rising by 56.9 percent, by 162.2 percent and by 162.7 percent year on year, respectively.

According to its statement, in the given month Zaporizhstal’s output saw an increase compared to the previous year after the resumption of blast furnace No. 2 and the improvement in three blast furnaces since March 2023.