Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal sees higher outputs in January-August

Wednesday, 04 September 2024 14:40:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for August and the January-August period of this year.

In the given month, the company produced 259,500 mt of pig iron, 236,800 mt of crude steel and 214,200 mt of finished steel, rising by 0.6 percent, declining by 1.2 percent and increasing by 6.9 percent year on year, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the first eight months of the year, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output amounted to 2.05 million mt, up by 23.0 percent year on year, while its crude steel and finished steel production totaled 1.97 million mt and 1.64 million mt, respectively, moving up by 31.6 percent and by 32.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Pig Iron Crude Steel Raw Mat Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Zaporizhstal Metinvest 

