Metinvest’s Kametstal resumes BF operation after Russian missile attack

Wednesday, 14 December 2022 16:00:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Major Ukranian steel maker Metinvest group has announced that it has resumed pig iron production at Kametstal Iron and Steel Works after the temporary stoppage since November 24, caused by the massive missile attack carried out Russia on Ukrainian infrastructure.

The major problem was due to the emergency blackouts across the country, which impacted equipment.

“The diagnostic and repair works at the main equipment of Kametstal, caused by Russia's attacks on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, were completed. Currently, the enterprise produces pig iron in one blast furnace. The further recovery of steel and rolled steel production will largely depend on the level of the electricity supply deficit in the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine,” Metinvest said in the official statement.

Kamet Steel is focused on production of billet and long steel, as well as raw materials like iron ore concentrate. Its crude steel production was 2.44 million mt in 2021. Since July, only one out of two BFs has been in operation due to logistical issues, caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine.