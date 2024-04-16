Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 57 percent in January-February

Tuesday, 16 April 2024 12:20:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 169,953 metric tons, up by 48.4 percent compared to January and by 118.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $72.57 million, increasing by 49.0 percent compared to the previous month and by 106.9 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 284,489 mt, up 57.0 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 49.4 percent to $121.25 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest pig iron import source was Russia with 206,338 mt. Russia was followed by India with 35,200 mt and Brazil with 23,310 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 pig iron import sources in the January-February period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-February 2023 January-February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) February 2023 February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 133,963 206,338 +52.0 62,208 114,052 +83.3 India - 35,200 - - 35,200 - Brazil - 24,310 - - 4,200 - South Africa - 16,500 - - 16,500 - Kazakhstan - 2,141 - - - - China 500 1 -99.8 250 1 -99.6

