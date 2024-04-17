﻿
Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih posts higher output for Q1, plans 50% utilization

Wednesday, 17 April 2024 15:17:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered global steel giant ArcelorMittal, has announced its production results for the first quarter this year.

In the given period, the company’s pig iron output totaled 403,000 mt, increasing by 2.8 percent compared to the previous quarter and up by 49.8 percent year on year, while its crude steel output was 278,000 mt, up by 12.2 percent compared to the fourth quarter last year and by 93.0 percent year on year.

In the first quarter, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih’s rolled steel product output amounted to 262,000 mt, rising by 13.9 percent compared to the previous quarter and by 94.0 percent year on year, while its iron ore concentrate output totaled 1.77 million mt, up by 38.3 percent compared to the fourth quarter last year and by 49.7 percent year on year. The company’s coke production in the given period came to 245,000 mt, rising by 16.1 percent compared to the previous quarter and moving up by 60.1 percent year on year.

“We plan to continue our production development program, in particular, to approach 50 percent utilization of our steelmaking capacity in the near future. At the same time, the stability of energy supply remains an important factor in the successful implementation of our plans,” Mauro Longobardo, CEO of the company, said.


Tags: Pig Iron Iron Ore Raw Mat Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Mining ArcelorMittal 

