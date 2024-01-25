﻿
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih’s capacity usage at 25-40% in 2023 due to impact of war

Thursday, 25 January 2024 11:41:47 (GMT+3)
       

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian subsidiary of global steelmaker ArcelorMittal, has announced its production results for 2023. Due to Russia’s constant attacks and related problems, the company was able to use only 25-30 percent of its metallurgical production capacity in 2023, while in the mining department the figure was 40 percent.

In the given year, the company’s pig iron output totaled 1.5 million mt, decreasing by 6.2 percent, while its crude steel output was one million mt, down by 16.6 percent, both year on year. In 2023, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih’s rolled steel product and coke outputs both totaled 900,000 mt. The company’s iron ore concentrate output in the given period totaled 4.6 million mt, up by 2.2 percent, while its iron ore output was came to 11.4 million mt, down by 1.7 percent, both compared to 2022.

According to the statement, in the given year, the prices of electricity, transportation, coal and other costs increased dramatically and stabilized, affecting the competitiveness of the company. Electricity supply restrictions in the first quarter prevented the company from launching all planned units, and steel production was suspended due to limited water supply after the emergency at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power plant.

The company plans to ramp up production and reduce losses as much as possible in 2024.


