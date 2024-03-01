Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih posts increased outputs for January

Friday, 01 March 2024 13:46:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered global steel giant ArcelorMittal, has announced its production results for January this year. The company demonstrated steady growth in output of all types of products in the given month compared to the previous month and January last year.

In the first month of the year, the company’s pig iron output totaled 149,000 mt, increasing by 9.5 percent month on month and by 191.3 percent year on year, while its crude steel output was 76,000 mt, up by 22.5 percent compared to December 2023.

In January, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih’s rolled steel product output amounted to 72,000 mt, increasing by 26.3 percent month on month, while its iron ore concentrate output totaled 552,000 mt, up by 41.1 percent month on month and by 65.7 percent year on year. The company’s coke production in the given period totaled 85,000 mt, up by 8.9 percent month on month and by 77.1 percent year on year.

It is noteworthy that the company did not produce crude steel and rolled steel products in January 2023 due to limited electricity supply.