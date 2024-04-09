﻿
Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih repairs blast furnace No. 6

Tuesday, 09 April 2024 12:25:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (AMKR), Ukrainian subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered global steel giant ArcelorMittal, has announced that it has completed the repair works of its blast furnace No. 6.

According to the statement, the repair works took 296 days to finish, and the company managed to carry out its plan under difficult conditions caused by the ongoing war in the region.

With the help of the repairs, AMKR has increased the reliability of the furnace equipment, reduced operating costs and improved energy efficiency. The company has replaced the aspiration units of the furnace, while the new units will capture emissions and contribute to environmental protection. Additionally, air heater No. 2 was repaired to help reduce coke consumption in the furnace.

Currently, AMKR is awaiting the green light to put the furnace into operation.


Tags: Ukraine CIS Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

