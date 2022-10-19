﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine's ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih resumes mining ahead of schedule

Wednesday, 19 October 2022 14:06:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Encouraged by higher export shipments in September, Ukraine's ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih has announced a resumption of operations at its mining department, earlier than previously scheduled. Specifically, in September the company managed to ship additional volumes of iron ore concentrate totaling 50,000 mt to Poland. Accordingly, despite the initial plans to keep operations idle as of August 1 for three months, the company has put one of its two pit mines and, concurrently, its crushing and iron ore beneficiation facilities into operation. Further commissioning of production facilities depends largely on the required consumption volumes and export opportunities.

A well-timed refocusing on the export of iron ore concentrate has helped the company to preserve value during the war. However, in summer the positions of the company were considerably weakened, with demand for concentrate and metal products in the European markets decreasing sharply, while the traditional markets remained out of reach for ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih due to the blockade of Ukrainian ports. In particular, logistics costs for the company have increased by five times. The developments in question forced the company to temporarily suspend its operations in order to reduce its expenses.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Ukraine CIS Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 19, 2022

19 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

BHP Billiton sees slight rise in iron ore output in September quarter

19 Oct | Steel News

Vale increases iron ore production in Q3

18 Oct | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 18, 2022

18 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

New iron ore project planned in northern Brazil

17 Oct | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 0.3 percent in Sept from Aug

17 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines during the week

14 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 14, 2022

14 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore prices retreat as Chinese buyers not active in purchases

13 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vale's iron ore exports down 17.3 percent in Jan-Aug

13 Oct | Steel News