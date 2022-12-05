Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal hit by Russian missile

Monday, 05 December 2022 17:12:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine-based ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih has reported in its official statement that there was a Russian missile hit on its facilities on the night on December 5. According to the company, force majeure has been declared and rescuers are still working at the site of the attack together with medical teams in order to bring the situation under control. At the moment, there is no information regarding the damage caused to the facilities.

On November 24, ArcelorMittal was forced to critically limit its electrical power usage amid massive missile attacks by Russia on Ukrainian civilian and industrial infrastructure. The company had halted steelmaking and finished steel production until power supply and distribution in Ukraine was restored.

Ukraine’s Metinvest had also minimized its operations at the same time, specifically at its billet and longs producing facility in Kamyanske in the Dnipro region.

The steel industry in Ukraine continues to suffer from severe damage caused by the Russian invasion. In addition to Azovstal which has been destroyed and Ilyich SW which has been captured, many Ukrainian steel and mining companies have been forced to suspend their operations or to work within the framework of limited hours of power supply. Another issue is logistics since, due to the absence of the access to ports, steel producers have dad to reroute their raw material imports and steel product exports.