Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to put coke batteries Nos. 3 and 4 into operation

Monday, 22 April 2024 12:24:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (AMKR), Ukrainian subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered global steel giant ArcelorMittal, has announced that it is planning to recommission its coke batteries Nos. 3 and 4 between April 21-24.

According to its statement, the company will gradually increase its production capacity utilization, which is currently at 25 percent due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the coke batteries in question will supply the raw materials necessary to increase the production of its blast furnaces.

AMKR has already completed the repair works of its blast furnace No. 6, as SteelOrbis reported previously.