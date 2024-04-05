Finished steel output of Ukraine’s DMZ declines in March

Friday, 05 April 2024 12:22:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian billet, long steel and rail producer Dnipro Metallurgical Plant (DMZ), a part of DCH Group, has announced its production results for March and the first quarter of the current year, according to local media reports.

In the given month, DMZ’s finished steel output amounted to 6,200 mt, up by 17.9 percent and down by 41.3 percent year on year, while the company’s metallurgical coke production grew by 7.8 percent compared to February and by 52.3 percent year on year to 24,400 mt.

Meanwhile, in the January-March period, DMZ’s finished steel output fell by 61.0 percent to 11,500 mt, while its metallurgical coke production came to 69,800 mt, moving up by 52.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.