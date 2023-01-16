﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine-based Interpipe’s pipe output falls in Jan-Sept

Monday, 16 January 2023 14:27:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced its production results for the January-September period last year.

Accordingly, in the first nine months last year, Interpipe’s crude steel output decreased by 36.3 percent year on year to 463,000 mt, while its output of pipe products fell by 30.2 percent year on year to 309,000 mt. The company’s output of railway products in the given period decreased by 49.6 percent year on year to 64,000 mt.

In the third quarter last year, Interpipe’s crude steel output increased by 43.9 percent to 177,000 mt, while its output of pipe products fell by 4.5 percent to 105,000 mt, both quarter on quarter.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Interpipe 

Similar articles

US lowers AD duty on circular welded pipe from Turkey

16 Jan | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 2.2 percent in early January

16 Jan | Steel News

US rig count rises slightly while Canadian count surges week-on-week

13 Jan | Steel News

US OCTG imports up 36.5 percent in November

13 Jan | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices remain stable

12 Jan | Tube and Pipe

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move up

11 Jan | Tube and Pipe

US assigns zero dumping margin for cold-drawn mechanical tubing from Italy

11 Jan | Steel News

Tenaris to supply OCTG for oil and gas drilling in Ecuador

11 Jan | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 11.4 percent in Dec from Nov

11 Jan | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 35.6 percent in Jan-Oct

09 Jan | Steel News