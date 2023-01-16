Ukraine-based Interpipe’s pipe output falls in Jan-Sept

Monday, 16 January 2023 14:27:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced its production results for the January-September period last year.

Accordingly, in the first nine months last year, Interpipe’s crude steel output decreased by 36.3 percent year on year to 463,000 mt, while its output of pipe products fell by 30.2 percent year on year to 309,000 mt. The company’s output of railway products in the given period decreased by 49.6 percent year on year to 64,000 mt.

In the third quarter last year, Interpipe’s crude steel output increased by 43.9 percent to 177,000 mt, while its output of pipe products fell by 4.5 percent to 105,000 mt, both quarter on quarter.