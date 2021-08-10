UK TRA recommends ending AD duty for ex-Russia welded pipe, extension for China, Belarus

Tuesday, 10 August 2021 09:19:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced its final recommendation of the transition review regarding the antidumping duties (AD) on welded tubes and pipes of iron or non-alloy steel imported from Belarus, China and Russia. The period of the review was January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019.

Accordingly, the UK’s TRA has recommended the termination of the antidumping duties on the given products from Russia, including Severstal, while it has also recommended that the measures on the given products from Belarus and China be extended for five years at 38.1 percent for Belarus and 90.6 percent for China, effective as of January 30, 2021, the date that the current measures expired.

The definitive antidumping duties imposed by the EC Council regulation on welded tubes and pipes were at 90.6 percent for China, 38.1 percent for Belarus, while the antidumping duties for Russian producers were at 16.8 percent for TMK Group, 10.1 percent for OMK Group and 20.5 percent for all other companies.

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7306 30 41, 7306 30 49, 7306 30 72 and 7306 30 77.