 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > UK...

UK to provide £13.5 million in funding to support Tata Steel UK

Monday, 19 August 2024 12:06:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The UK government has announced that it will immediately provide funding of £13.5 million to Tata Steel UK, a subsidiary of India-based steelmaker Tata Steel Limited, in order to support the latter’s supply chain and employees affected by the green steel transition at the Port Talbot plant.

Accordingly, this amount is a part of the Port Talbot Transition Board fund, to which the UK government allocated £80 million, and it will support local businesses, who have Tata Steel as their primary customer, enabling them to switch to new markets and customers. Also, the funding will help employees affected by the company’s green steel transition at Port Talbot to find new jobs and access training and gain skills and qualifications in vacant areas.

“The Transition Board plays a very important role in supporting the transformation of our business to low-carbon steelmaking and encouraging regeneration and inward investment to the area, whilst helping to mitigate the impacts those changes may have on our people, our supply chain and our communities,” Rajesh Nair, CEO of Tata Steel UK, stated.

The company has decommissioned the first of its blast furnaces and is on schedule to shut down the second one by September this year, as SteelOrbis reported previously.


Tags: UK Europe Steelmaking Tata Steel 

Similar articles

Tata Steel to shut down second BF at Port Talbot mill in UK by September

01 Aug | Steel News

New UK government seeks job guarantees for Tata Steel UK’s Port Talbot plant

08 Jul | Steel News

UK workers’ union calls off strike against Tata Steel UK

02 Jul | Steel News

Tata Steel considers early shutdown of UK operations amid strike threat

24 Jun | Steel News

Tata Steel UK to continue modernization of Port Talbot despite political uncertainties

12 Jun | Steel News

Tata Steel UK to invest in pipe production with funds from land sale

10 Jun | Steel News

UK steelworkers continue to protest job cuts at Tata Steel UK

03 Jun | Steel News

Tata Steel UK to construct energy infrastructure at Port Talbot

22 May | Steel News

Tata Steel announces closure of coke ovens at Port Talbot mill in UK

19 Mar | Steel News

UK may temporarily allow duty-free HRC imports amid expected lower domestic output

12 Feb | Steel News