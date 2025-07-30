 |  Login 
Tata Steel UK orders electrification package for Port Talbot from ABB

Wednesday, 30 July 2025 17:20:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Tata Steel UK, a subsidiary of Indian steelmaker Tata Steel Limited, has awarded a key contract to Switzerland-based energy and automation technology provider ABB to supply electrification and advanced process technologies for its £1.25 billion transformation at the Port Talbot steelworks in Wales. This major upgrade centers on constructing a 320-ton capacity electric arc furnace (EAF), expected to be commissioned in 2028, and is backed by £500 million in UK government funding, as reported by SteelOrbis previously.

The collaboration forms a cornerstone of Tata Steel’s decarbonization roadmap, which targets a 90 percent reduction in CO₂ emissions from the Port Talbot site - equivalent to 1.5 percent of the UK’s total direct emissions. The company aims to reduce emissions by 30 percent by 2030 and become fossil-free by 2045.

ABB’s commitments under the deal

ABB will deliver a comprehensive electrification package, including:

  • High- and low-voltage switchgear
  • Power and distribution transformers
  • Integrated digital control systems for optimized energy use and safety

These technologies will enable a more energy-efficient, digitally enabled steelmaking process.

Under a parallel contract with Tenova, ABB will also supply its patented ArcSave® electromagnetic stirring system - a technology already deployed in over 165 plants worldwide. This system will:

  • increase furnace productivity by 5–7%
  • reduce energy consumption by 3–5%
  • improve material yield by 1%

The commissioning of ABB’s solutions is scheduled for 2027 to align with the EAF's launch.


