Tata Steel breaks ground on UK’s largest EAF at Port Talbot

Tata Steel UK, a subsidiary of Indian steelmaker Tata Steel Limited, has announced that it has officially broken ground on its electric arc furnace (EAF) project at the Port Talbot site, launching what will become the UK’s largest low-carbon steelmaking facility.

This project is part of a £1.25 billion transformation program, including a £500 million investment from the UK government, and represents a major shift toward sustainable steel production in the UK.

A game-changer in UK steel decarbonization

The new electric arc furnace, which is scheduled to be commissioned by late 2027, will reduce carbon emissions by approximately 90 percent, equal to 5 million metric tons annually, secure the future of high-quality steel production in the UK, and support approximately 5,000 direct jobs.

The groundbreaking event was attended by Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Steel, T. V. Narendran, CEO and managing director of Tata Steel, Rajesh Nair, CEO of Tata Steel UK, and senior UK government officials and ministers

“At Port Talbot, we are building the foundations of a cleaner, greener future, supporting jobs, driving innovation, and demonstrating our commitment to responsible industry leadership,” Mr. Chandrasekaran said.

Strategic importance to the UK and Tata Group

The project supports the UK’s industrial decarbonization goals while also aligning with Tata Group’s broader investment vision across steel, automotive, and technology sectors in the country.

This investment underscores Tata’s long-standing partnership with the UK and its commitment to being a global leader in sustainable manufacturing.