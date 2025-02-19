Tata Steel UK receives official approval for EAF project at Port Talbot

Rajesh Nair, CEO of Tata Steel UK, a subsidiary of India-based steelmaker Tata Steel Limited, has announced that the company has received approval from Neath Port Talbot Council’s planning committee to implement its planned state-of-the-art electric arc furnace (EAF) project at its Port Talbot plant.

After getting approval, the company plans to begin large-scale works on the site this summer, with the EAF scheduled for start-up in late 2027. Under the project worth £1.25 billion, Tata Steel UK will replace its two blast furnaces, which have been decommissioned, with an EAF and will invest in two new ladle furnaces to enhance the quality of finished steel.

In January this year, the company began to dismantle the Port Talbot plant, including the converters and supporting structures, in line with the transition, as SteelOrbis reported previously.