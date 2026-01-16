 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CSN...

CSN announces asset sales to reduce financial leverage

Friday, 16 January 2026 23:00:57 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazilian steel and iron ore producer, CSN, has announced its intention to divest assets not directly related to its core steel and mining operations. The primary aim of this initiative is to reduce its financial leverage from the current estimate of 3.14 times EBITDA to a target of 1.83 times.

As of now, CSN's net financial debt stands at BRL 37.5 billion (USD 7.0 billion), with estimated EBITDA at BRL 12.7 billion. The company plans to lower its net financial debt to BRL 19.5 billion through asset sales expected to generate proceeds in the range of BRL 15–18 billion.

The divestment process will focus on the company's infrastructure and cement segments, with the sale process scheduled to commence in January 2026 and anticipated completion during the second half of the year.

Additionally, CSN’s strategy involves forming a strategic partnership within its steel division.

According the president, Benjamin Steinbruch, this move is prompted by current economic conditions characterized by “stratospheric” interest rates and increased competition from imported products.

The main steel plant at Volta Redonda, Rio de Janeiro state, is considered outdated, even with one blast furnace currently idled. Technological upgrades are expected through future partnerships.

USD = BRL 5.36.


Tags: Brazil South America Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Samarco posts lower net loss for Q3 2025

12 Nov | Steel News

CSN achieves a net profit in Q3 2025

07 Nov | Steel News

Net profit declines in Q3 2025 at Gerdau

31 Oct | Steel News

Vale production increased for Q3 2025

22 Oct | Steel News

Analysts expect lower net profit in Q3 2025 for Usiminas

16 Oct | Steel News

Samarco posts a net loss for Q2 2025

11 Aug | Steel News

CSN reports a lower net loss for Q2 2025

05 Aug | Steel News

CSN announces sale of logistical assets in Brazil

04 Aug | Steel News

Usiminas reports net profit in Q2 2025

25 Jul | Steel News

Brazilian finished steel commercial balance deficit shows sharp increase in May

19 Jun | Steel News