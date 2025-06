Brazilian finished steel commercial balance deficit shows sharp increase in May

According to SECEX, Brazil's foreign trade authority, Brazil exported 113,744 mt of finished steel products in May, priced at $91.784 million, while importing 360,753 mt at $250.136 million.

According to SECEX, Brazil's foreign trade authority, Brazil exported in May 113,744 mt of finished steel products, priced at $91.784 million, while importing 360,753 mt at $250.136 million.

This compares to Brazil exporting 108,628 mt at $93.973 million and importing 291,654 mt worth $207.136 million in April.

The numbers of May indicate a commercial deficit in volume amounting to 247,009 mt compared to 183,026 mt in April.

In terms of USD value, there was a deficit of $158.839 million in May against a deficit of $113.162 million in April.

The main exported items in May were rebars (29 percent), wire rod (23 percent), HRC (17 percent), beams (16 percent), and coated flat products (10 percent).

The main imported items in May were coated flat products (46 percent), HRC (26 percent), CRC (8 percent), and wire rod(6 percent).