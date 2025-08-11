 |  Login 
Samarco posts a net loss for Q2 2025

Monday, 11 August 2025 23:47:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The Brazilian iron ore and pellets producer Samarco has posted a net loss of $1.69 billion for Q2 2025, against a net profit of $1.38 billion for Q2 2024.

In addition to its status of judicial reorganization, due to the collapse of the Fundão Dam in 2015, the result was severely impacted by a negative financial result of $1.352 billion, a figure also impacted by the result of exchange rate variations.

Net sales revenues increased by 47 percent to $469.9 million, while EBITDA increased by 66 percent to $286.1 million.

Reflecting the conclusion of the ramp-up process of the concentrator of Phase 2, pellet and fines sales increased by 93 percent to 3.9 million mt, the same volume sold during the period.


