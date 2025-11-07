CSN achieves a net profit in Q3 2025

The Brazilian steel and iron ore producer, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN), reported a net profit of BRL 76 million ($14.26 million) for Q3 2025, compared to a net loss of BRL 731.6 million for the third quarter of 2024.

This is the first quarterly net profit of the company in 2025.



Net sales revenues increased by 6.6 percent to BRL 11.794 billion, gross profit increased by 26.8 percent to BRL 3.467 billion, and operational profit increased by 121 percent to BRL 1.723 billion.



In addition to the improved operational performance, the company benefited from lower financial expenses, which in an annual comparison improved the results by BRL 488 million.



In terms of volume, domestic sales of steel products decreased by 10 percent to 780,000 mt, while steel exports declined by 7.6 percent to 277,000 mt.



Domestic iron ore sales declined by 11.7 percent to 977,000 mt, whereas iron ore exports increased by 5.9 percent to 11.419 million mt.



Considering the contribution of different sectors of CSN’s operations to EBITDA during the quarter, steel production accounted for 12.9 percent, mining for 58.4 percent, logistics for 16.6 percent, energy for 1.6 percent, and cement for 11.7 percent, excluding internal eliminations.

