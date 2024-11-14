 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Net...

Net loss increases at Brazil’s CSN

Thursday, 14 November 2024 19:23:44 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian steel and iron ore producer, CSN, posted a net loss of BRL 751 million ($129.9 million) for Q3 2024, against a net loss of BRL 223 million for Q2 2024, marking the third consecutive quarterly net loss for the company.

Net sales revenues increased by 1.7 percent to BRL 11.067 billion, production costs increased by 5.6 percent to $8.332 billion, and the gross profit declined by 9 percent to BRL 2.735 billion.

The company ascribes the net loss to a combination of lower operational results and an increase in financial expenses. On a comparative basis, Q2 2024 was positively impacted by gains in hedging operations with iron ore, which were not repeated in Q3 2024.

In volume, domestic sales of steel products increased by 8.6 percent to 866,000 mt, while steel exports declined by 8.1 percent to 300,000 mt.

Domestic iron ore sales increased by 28.9 percent to 1.106 million mt, while iron ore exports increased by 8.5 percent to 10.778 million mt.

Considering the impact of the different areas of CSN activities on the EBITDA achieved in Q3 2024, steel production responded for 17.0 percent, mining 49.2 percent, logistics 18.8 percent, energy 2.7 percent, and cement 15.3 percent, without considering internal eliminations.

USD = BRL 5.78 (November 14)


Tags: Brazil South America Fin. Reports Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) 

Similar articles

CSN posts a net loss in Q1 2024

13 May | Steel News

Net profit declines sharply at CSN in 2023

07 Mar | Steel News

CSN posts $58 million net profit for Q2

03 Aug | Steel News

CSN posts $165 million net loss for Q1

04 May | Steel News

Net profit declines sharply at CSN in 2022

09 Mar | Steel News

Net profit declines at CSN in the third quarter

01 Nov | Steel News

CSN expects improved results in Q3

17 Aug | Steel News

CSN’s net profit falls sharply in Q2 2022

16 Aug | Steel News

CSN posts higher net profit for the first quarter of 2022

06 May | Steel News

CSN Mineração sees net profit decline in Q4 2021

28 Mar | Steel News