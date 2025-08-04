CSN announces sale of logistical assets in Brazil

The Brazilian steel and iron ore producer, CSN, has disclosed, during an investor conference, its intention to divest certain logistical assets, including railroad operations in the northeast and port facilities in the southeast regions of Brazil.

The company stated that this initiative aims to reduce financial leverage, with expected proceeds estimated at approximately $4.6 billion. The assets identified for sale include the FTL and TLSA railroads, which connect northeastern states to the ports of Pecem (Ceará) and Suape (Pernambuco). Additionally, the divestment plan comprises two marine terminals at the Port of Itaguai and the Sepetiba Tecon container terminal, all located in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

CSN further reported that, as of the end of Q2 2025, its leverage ratio stood at 3.24 times EBITDA. The company anticipates that upon completion of the planned asset sales, this ratio will decrease to below 3.0.