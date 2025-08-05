CSN reports a lower net loss for Q2 2025

The Brazilian steel and iron ore producer, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN), reported a net loss of BRL 130.4 million ($23.7 million), compared to a net loss of BRL 731.6 million for the first quarter of 2025.

Net sales revenues decreased by 1.97 percent to BRL 10.693 billion, gross profit increased by 7.66 percent to BRL 2.726 billion, and operational profit increased by 85.07 percent to BRL 1.643 billion.



A negative financial result amounting to BRL 1.900 billion was the primary factor contributing to negative profitability, reflecting the devaluation of the shares of Usiminas owned by CSN, coupled with a lower result of the company’s financial investments.



In terms of volume, domestic sales of steel products decreased by 4.9 percent to 750,000 mt, while steel exports declined by 25.8 percent to 263,000 mt.



Domestic iron ore sales increased by 2.6 percent to 1.067 million mt, whereas iron ore exports increased by 25.2 percent to 10.765 million mt.



Considering the contribution of different sectors of CSN’s operations to EBITDA during the quarter, steel production accounted for 22.0 percent, mining for 46.6 percent, logistics for 19.6 percent, energy for 11.1 percent, and cement for 9.6 percent, excluding internal eliminations.

