Samarco posts lower net loss for Q3 2025

The Brazilian iron ore and pellets producer Samarco announced a net loss of $1.05 billion for the third quarter of 2025, comparable to a net loss of $6.44 billion for the same period of 2024.

Despite a positive operational performance, the loss still reflects expenses related to the collapse of the Mariana rejects dam in 2015.

Net sales revenues increased by 52 percent to $440.2 million, while EBITDA increased by 47 percent to $230 million.

The company stated that the result was adversely affected by $730.8 million due to exchange rate fluctuations, as well as by $319.7 million in financial expenses associated with repairs related to the Mariana accident.

In terms of volume, the production and sales of iron ore and pellets have reached 4.1 million mt, a 64 percent increase, with the average sales price of its pellets declining by 18 percent to $120.9/mt.