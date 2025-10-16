Analysts expect lower net profit in Q3 2025 for Usiminas

Genial Investments analysts have projected that Usiminas, the Brazilian steel producer, will report net sales revenues of BRL 6.466 billion ($1.19 billion) for Q3 2025, representing a 2.4 percent decrease from the previous quarter. EBITDA is expected to rise by 0.6 percent to BRL 411 million, while net profit is anticipated to fall by 18.8 percent to BRL 104 million.

These forecasts are based on a 0.2 percent increase in steel sales volume to 1.082 million mt and a 0.3 percent increase in iron ore sales volume to 2.465 million mt.



Average steel sales prices are expected to decline by 3.0 percent in the domestic market and by 6.0 percent in the export market. For iron ore, the average sales price, covering both domestic and export markets, is predicted to rise by 1.5 percent.



Usiminas is scheduled to announce its Q3 2025 results on October 24.

