Usiminas reports net profit for Q1 2025

The Brazilian steel and iron ore producer, Usiminas, posted a net profit of BRL 337 million ($59.4 million) for Q1 2025, against a net loss of BRL 117 million in Q4 2024.

The company ascribes the recovery to stronger operational and financial results.

Net sales revenues increased by 6 percent to BRL 6.857 billion, the cost of the products sold increased by 2 percent to BRL 6.085 billion, and the gross profit increased by 49 percent to BRL 772.8 million.

With operational expenses increased by 22 percent to BRL 334.4 million, the operational profit increased by 79 percent to BRL 438.4 million.

In volume, sales of steel products increased by 3 percent to 1.093 million mt, while iron ore sales increased by 1 percent to 2.218 million mt.

USD = BRL 5.67 (April 24)