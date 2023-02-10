﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Usiminas posts net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022

Friday, 10 February 2023 20:52:17 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian steel and iron ore producer Usiminas posted a net loss of BRL 839 million ($160 million) for Q4 2022, against a net profit of BRL 609 million for the previous quarter.

According to the company, the net loss reflects an impairment of BRL 1.7 billion in its steel production assets and the reversion of an impairment of its mining assets of BRL 293 million, resulting in a negative net effect of BRL 1.4 billion during Q4.

During Q4, net sales revenues reached BRL 7.66 billion, the cost of goods sold reached BRL 6.89 billion and the gross profit reached BRL 773 million.

In volume, steel sales in Q4 reached 963,000 mt and iron ore sales reached 2.40 million mt.

For the total of 2022, net sales revenues reached BRL 32.5 billion, the EBITDA reached BRL 4.9 billion and the net profit reached BRL 2.1 billion, all three indicators ranking second highest during the last 14 years.

During 2022, Usiminas sold 4.2 million mt of steel products and 8.6 million mt of iron ore.


Tags: Brazil South America Fin. Reports Usiminas 

Similar articles

Net profit declines at Usiminas during the third quarter

28 Oct | Steel News

Net profit declines at Usiminas during the second quarter

01 Aug | Steel News

Usiminas posts lower net profit for Q1

21 Apr | Steel News

Usiminas sees net profit rise 30 percent in Q4 2021

11 Feb | Steel News

CSN, Gerdau and Usiminas to post weaker profits in Q4

13 Jan | Steel News

Usiminas sees profit surge in Q3

29 Oct | Steel News

Usiminas returns to profit in Q2

30 Jul | Steel News

Usiminas unveils steel sales volume expectations for Q2

26 Apr | Steel News

Usiminas returns to profit in Q1

23 Apr | Steel News

Usiminas goes from loss to profit in Q3

29 Oct | Steel News