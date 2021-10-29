﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Usiminas sees profit surge in Q3

Friday, 29 October 2021 20:26:08 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian flats steelmaker Usiminas said on Friday that net profit in Q3 this year surged 821 percent, year-over-year, to BRL 1.82 billion ($323.4 million). Net revenues in Q3 increased 106 percent, year-over-year, to BRL 9.02 billion ($1.6 billion).

Steel sales volumes in Q3 this year totaled 1.18 million mt, 27 percent up, year-over-year. Iron ore sales volumes in Q3 grew 5 percent, year-over-year, to 2.41 million mt.

Usiminas said adjusted EBITDA in Q3 this year spiked 249 percent, year-over-year, to BRL 2.88 billion ($512.1 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin in Q3 rose to 32 percent, from 19 percent in Q3 2020.

USD = BRL 5.64 (October 29)


Tags: Usiminas  South America  fin. Reports  Brazil  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

29 Oct

Usiminas to conclude works at Ipatinga blast furnace by April 2022
27 Oct

Gerdau’s profit surges to $1 billion in Q3
22 Oct

Brazilian steelmaker AVB eyes increased revenues in 2021
20 Oct

CSN and Minas Gerais state sign protocol of intentions for $5.4 billion investment
18 Oct

Vale, Jiangsu sign MoU eyeing development of new low impact steel products