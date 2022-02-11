﻿
Usiminas sees net profit rise 30 percent in Q4 2021

Friday, 11 February 2022 20:48:54 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian flats steelmaker Usiminas said on Friday net profit in Q4 2021 rose 30 percent, year-over-year, to BRL 2.48 billion ($479.37 million).

The company said net revenues in Q4 2021 grew 47 percent, year-over-year, to BRL 8.04 billion ($1.55 billion). Steel sales volumes in Q4 2021 fell 6 percent, year-over-year, to 1.06 million mt, while iron ore sales volumes in Q4 2021 grew 14 percent, year-over-year, to 2.60 million mt.

Usiminas reported an adjusted EBITDA of BRL 2.45 billion ($473.58 million), 53 percent up, year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin in Q4 2021 reached 31 percent, up from 29 percent in the same period of 2020.

USD = BRL 5.19 (February 11)


