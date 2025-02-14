 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Net...

Net profit declines sharply at Usiminas in 2024

Friday, 14 February 2025 18:54:02 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian steel and iron ore producer, Usiminas, posted a net profit of a mere BRL 3.0 million ($524,000) for 2024, against a net profit of BRL 1.6 billion in 2023.

The company ascribes the sharp decline to net exchange rate losses during the year.

Net sales revenues declined by 6 percent to BRL 25.870 billion, the cost of the products sold declined by 6 percent to BRL 24.210 billion, and the gross profit declined by 7 percent to BRL 1.660 billion.

With operational expenses increased by 17 percent to BRL 1.160 billion, the operational profit declined by 38 percent to BRL 500 million.

The company had a negative financial result of BRL 595 million in 2024, derived chiefly from a net negative impact of exchange rate variations of BRL 544 million.

In volume, sales of steel products increased in 2024 by 6 percent to 4.262 million mt, while iron ore sales declined by 6 percent to 8.468 million mt.

USD = BRL 5.72 (February 14)


Tags: Brazil South America Fin. Reports Usiminas 

Similar articles

Usiminas posts net profit for Q3 2024

25 Oct | Steel News

Usiminas posts lower net profit for Q1 2024

23 Apr | Steel News

Usiminas posts a lower net profit for 2023

09 Feb | Steel News

Usiminas posts $33 million net loss for Q3

30 Oct | Steel News

Usiminas posts lower profit for Q2

31 Jul | Steel News

Usiminas posts net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022

10 Feb | Steel News

Net profit declines at Usiminas during the third quarter

28 Oct | Steel News

Net profit declines at Usiminas during the second quarter

01 Aug | Steel News

Usiminas posts lower net profit for Q1

21 Apr | Steel News

Usiminas sees net profit rise 30 percent in Q4 2021

11 Feb | Steel News