Net profit declines sharply at Usiminas in 2024

The Brazilian steel and iron ore producer, Usiminas, posted a net profit of a mere BRL 3.0 million ($524,000) for 2024, against a net profit of BRL 1.6 billion in 2023.

The company ascribes the sharp decline to net exchange rate losses during the year.

Net sales revenues declined by 6 percent to BRL 25.870 billion, the cost of the products sold declined by 6 percent to BRL 24.210 billion, and the gross profit declined by 7 percent to BRL 1.660 billion.

With operational expenses increased by 17 percent to BRL 1.160 billion, the operational profit declined by 38 percent to BRL 500 million.

The company had a negative financial result of BRL 595 million in 2024, derived chiefly from a net negative impact of exchange rate variations of BRL 544 million.

In volume, sales of steel products increased in 2024 by 6 percent to 4.262 million mt, while iron ore sales declined by 6 percent to 8.468 million mt.

USD = BRL 5.72 (February 14)