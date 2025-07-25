Usiminas reports net profit in Q2 2025

The Brazilian steel and iron ore producer, Usiminas, posted a net profit of BRL 128 million ($23.1 million) for Q2 2025, against a net loss of BRL 100 million in Q2 2024.

The company ascribes the recovery to stronger operational performance.

Net sales revenues increased by 4 percent to BRL 6.626 billion, the cost of the products sold increased by 2 percent to BRL 6.133 billion, and the gross profit increased by 50 percent to BRL 492.2 million.

With operational expenses increased by 1 percent to BRL 359.6 million, the operational profit reached BRL 133.6 million, against an operational loss of BRL 27.6 million in Q2 2024.

In volume, sales of steel products increased by 4 percent to 1.079 million mt, while iron ore sales increased by 22 percent to 2.458 million mt.

The EBITDA margin of the steel business has reached 5 percent during Q2 2025, comparable to 13 percent of the iron ore business.

For the next quarter, the company expects stability in volumes and a reduction in net revenues per mt for the steel business, while iron ore business expectations are for lower volumes, although in line with the annual sales plan.

USD = BRL 5.54 (July 25)