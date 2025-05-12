 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Samarco...

Samarco posts a net loss for the first quarter of 2025

Monday, 12 May 2025 19:30:05 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo, San Diego, Taichung, Shanghai, Istanbul, Mexico City, Brescia, Kolkata

The Brazilian iron ore and pellets producer, Samarco, has posted a net loss of $1.519 billion for Q1 2025, comparable to a net profit of $2.152 billion for Q4 2024.

In additional to Samarco’s status of judicial reorganization, due to the collapse of the Fundão Dam in 2015, the result was severely impacted by a negative financial result of $1.821 billion in Q1 2025, against a positive figure of $652.9 million in Q4 2024, on both occasions affected by exchange rate variation liabilities, negative at $1.441 billion in Q1 2025, and positive at $2.758 billion in Q4 2024.

Net revenues declined by 2.74 percent to $400.4 million, production costs declined by 2.95 percent to $157.8 million, the gross profit declined by 2.61 percent to $242.6 million, and the operational profit declined by 90 percent to $219.5 million.

In terms of volume, pellet sales by the company declined by 6 percent to 2.7 million mt, while iron ore fines sales increased by 125 percent to 100,000 mt.

Having concluded the Phase 2 Project in 2024, Samarco began the preparatory work for Phase 3, which will bring the company to 100 percent of its production capacity.


Tags: Kuwait U.S. Virgin Islands Bolivia Belarus Mozambique Trinidad & Tobago Hong Kong Tatar Antigua & Barbuda Armenia Turkey Qatar Myanmar El Salvador Kenya Egypt Marshall Isl. Austria Macau Finland Israel Portugal San Marino Argentina Germany Russia UK Taiwan Nigeria Sakhalin A. Samoa Norway Denmark Wales Peru Bermuda Solomon Islands Puerto Rico Niger Poland Bhutan Dominica Ukraine Yemen Iceland Uzbekistan New Caledonia Gibraltar Macedonia Oman Venezuela Togo Lithuania Jersey Rwanda Bosnia& Herz. Zimbabwe Colombia Uruguay Algeria Guatemala Belize Burundi Netherlands US Bulgaria Gabon Korea S. Swaziland Nakhodka Japan Turks & Caicos Isds. Croatia Latvia Serbia & Mont. Botswana S. Africa Sri Lanka Czech Rep. Mauritius Ivory Coast Ethiopia Mauritania Tonga Micronesia Namibia Iraq India Antarctica Pakistan Greece Br.Virgin Isl Serbia France Palestine Albania Estonia Romania Greenland Slovenia Yugoslavia Brunei Scotland Rota Tuvalu Zambia China Panama Georgia Turkmenistan Ghana Moldova Kazakhstan Liberia Lebanon Syria N. Ireland Malawi Italy Jamaica Tanzania Korea N. Cameroon Philippines Korea Bahamas Malta Tahiti Barbados Sudan Malaysia Afghanistan Switzerland Brazil Ireland Tunisia Maldives Hungary UAE Vietnam Indonesia Isle of Man Madagascar Azerbaijan Thailand Benin Luxembourg S. Arabia Gambia Iran Haiti Libya Tajikistan Bangladesh Eritrea Eq. Guinea Canada Papua New Guinea Sweden Grenada Singapore New Zealand Spain Liechtenstein Guinea Slovakia Chad C. African Rep. Ecuador Australia Jordan Rep of Congo Laos Dem. Rep. Congo Kyrgyzstan Mexico Samoa Fiji Bahrain Guyana Belgium Montenegro Nicaragua Uganda Cayman Isl. Mongolia Cuba Senegal TRNC Congo Paraguay Angola Chile Cyprus Dominican Rep. Sierra Leone Guernsey Morocco Palau Honduras Cambodia Costa Rica Nepal South America Fin. Reports 